Entire UVA volleyball coaching staff placed on administrative leave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia volleyball team has placed its entire coaching staff on paid administrative leave, pending the review of a personnel matter.
UVA Director of Athletics, Carla Williams, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.
Aaron Smith is in his fourth year as the Virginia head coach, and he’s been with the Cavaliers’ program for nine seasons.
In 2013, Smith was honored with the AVCA Thirty Under 30 Award, as one of the nation’s up-and-coming coaches under the age of 30.
With no coaches, Virginia’s matches against Florida State and Louisville which were scheduled for this weekend, have been canceled.
