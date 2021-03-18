American Rescue Plan benefits for Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -All totaled, 3.6 million Virginians will receive more than 9 billion dollars in relief from the American Rescue Plan.
Today, Congressman Mark Warner talked about how it benefits the Commonwealth.
He pointed out the extension in unemployment assistance and relief to state and local governments.
But he is especially happy about the cash to help more households in Virginia get high-speed internet.
“I think if there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last year of COVID is that high-speed internet connectivity, broadband, is an economic necessity, not a ‘nice to have.’ And unfortunately in Virginia, we’ve got over 700,000 Virginians that don’t have access to broadband in rural communities, but also in suburban communities and that doesn’t even count the number of Virginians that, even if they got access, that broadband is not affordable enough”.
Even though no republican lawmakers voted for the rescue plan, Warner is hopeful Congress will work in a bipartisan way when it comes to dealing with communist China which he was poses a real threat.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.