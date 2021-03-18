Albemarle County holds 3rd FY 2022 budget work session

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held its third Fiscal Year 2022 budget work session Thursday March 18.
Supervisors reviewed the county’s fire-rescue plans, which have seen an increase in hiring professionals in the last several years. The discussion included using a FEMA SAFER grant to add 10 new full time firefighters. Five of those firefighters could be used to staff the North Garden Volunteer Fire Company during the dayshift while using the others to fill a need for more firefighters throughout the county
Supervisors approved to advance the proposed FY 2022 budget, along with a tax rate of 85.4 cents per $100 of assessed value. Both will be advertised to the public, and could see final approval sometime in May.
