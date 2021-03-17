Waynesboro school leaders improve teacher salaries with 5% raise

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - In Waynesboro, teachers and all school employees can look forward to a general 5% raise in the coming school year. This is included in the school board’s newly adopted $42.4 million budget for 2021-2022. It also funds some new positions.
Waynesboro school leaders are supporting their biggest budget priority -- employee compensation. They hope this will help them retain and recruit outstanding educators and support staff.
School Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell says this is the best budget year they’ve had during his eight years in the position. Additional money is coming from state, local, and federal sources.
Beyond raises for teachers and a new $11 minimum wage for staff, some of the extra dollars are earmarked for 9 new positions, including a couple of special education teachers, an English as a second language teacher, and an extra school counselor.
“We have to have quality teachers and quality employees to offer a quality education system. Eighty percent of our budget is salary and benefits for our personnel,” said Cassell. “And that’s particularly competitive here in the Shenandoah Valley, with a number of school divisions within a 45-minute drive. So, we want to pay them well and treat them well.”
The School Board will hand over its balanced budget to City Council on Monday, March 22.
Employee compensation will remain the goal for the division as it works toward a 4% raise each year for the next five years.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.