Virginia Lottery online players win $400 million in 9 months

By Associated Press | March 17, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 10:48 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Lottery says players have won more than $400 million since online game offerings were introduced less than nine months ago.

The new way of playing the lottery on smartphones, tablets or computers started on July 1 as a modern alternative for consumers. Online products include popular games like Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life.

More than 163,000 unique players have won prizes playing the Virginia Lottery online, for a total of more than 85 million wins.

The single largest online win was $2 million in the Jan. 13 Powerball drawing.

