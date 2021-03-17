Virginia becomes 4th state to ban animal testing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam recently signed the Humane Cosmetics Act, making Virginia the fourth state to ban cosmetic testing on animals and sales of animal-tested cosmetics.
“Cosmetics animal testing is simply not needed to ensure the safety of cosmetics for human use,” Molly Armus, the Virginia state director of the Humane Society, said. “There are thousands of ingredients already available for companies to create great products without any new testing, animal or otherwise.”
With Simplicity Beauty and Wellness Shop in Harrisonburg makes and sells vegan and cruelty-free products. They say this ban was a long time coming.
“I was really really excited to hear that they’re finally taking some action,” owner Irina Dovganetskiy said.
Dovganetskiy says she was inspired to open the store when seeking out natural products to use on her children.
“There hasn’t been a lot of regulations on the cosmetic industry, so hearing that they’re finally looking into the cosmetic industry and banning something like animal testing is really exciting,” she said.
Other states may pass similar laws. The law will go into effect on January 1, 2022.
