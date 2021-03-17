Two Albemarle County schools address COVID-19 cases

Stone-Robinson Elementary School is among the ACPS schools reporting a positive COVID case.
By NBC29 Newsroom | March 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 9:38 PM

ALBEMARLE CO., Va. (WVIR) - Two Albemarle County Public Schools are dealing with positive Coronavirus cases.

Monticello High says it learned Tuesday a student tested positive for the virus. Eight other students and five staff were identified as having close contact with the infected student.

Stone Robinson Elementary says it also learned Tuesday a staff member tested positive. Four students have been identified as close contacts.

Everyone affected at both schools is quarantining.

This comes as three other schools reported COVID-19 cases in recent days.

