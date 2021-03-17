Rain Ahead and A Risk for A Few Severe Storms Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we move into the late week, some wild March weather to unfold. Rain makes a quick return late tonight and into Thursday, with widespread rain in the morning, giving way to periods of showers and the possibility of a few gusty, strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Currently, a slight risk for severe storms is highlighted across our portion of the state. The main treat with storms is some hail, damaging wind gusts, however, an isolated tornado risk does exist. Currently a time frame of 3 PM - 10 PM. Stay weather aware. As this storm system moves away on Friday, rain during the morning, may mix with and change to a period of wet snow before ending. It will be breezy and chilly Friday with temperatures in the 40s. Overall rain amounts for the late week, ranging from one to over two inches.
This weekend is trending bright and dry, but each morning will feature freezing temperatures. The Spring Equinox is Saturday. A cool Saturday and then temperatures warming up Sunday into next week.
Tonight: Cloudy, some areas of fog. Rain late. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Rain likely. By afternoon, showers and possible storms. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Showers - Rain and or snow, mainly in the AM. Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs 40s. Lows 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Welcome Spring! Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows low 30s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs mid 60s.
