Rain Ahead and A Risk for A Few Severe Storms Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we move into the late week, some wild March weather to unfold. Rain makes a quick return late tonight and into Thursday, with widespread rain in the morning, giving way to periods of showers and the possibility of a few gusty, strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Currently, a slight risk for severe storms is highlighted across our portion of the state. The main treat with storms is some hail, damaging wind gusts, however, an isolated tornado risk does exist. Currently a time frame of 3 PM - 10 PM. Stay weather aware. As this storm system moves away on Friday, rain during the morning, may mix with and change to a period of wet snow before ending. It will be breezy and chilly Friday with temperatures in the 40s. Overall rain amounts for the late week, ranging from one to over two inches.