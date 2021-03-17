Quick warm-up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low level moisture is resulting in a cloudy and foggy start to our day. By later this afternoon, peaks of sunshine are expected. For many, temperatures should warm into the 60s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Rain will begin to overspread the region early Thursday, and continue through Friday. 1″-2″ of rain are possible. Conditions will begin to improve this weekend, and a impressive warming trend for early next week. Have a great and safe day !