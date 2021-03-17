Quick warm-up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low level moisture is resulting in a cloudy and foggy start to our day. By later this afternoon, peaks of sunshine are expected. For many, temperatures should warm into the 60s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Rain will begin to overspread the region early Thursday, and continue through Friday. 1″-2″ of rain are possible. Conditions will begin to improve this weekend, and a impressive warming trend for early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Early clouds & fog, becoming mostly cloudy, High: around 60
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fog, Low: low 40s
Thursday: Periods of rain & scattered storms, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 20s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mod 60s...Low: low 40s
