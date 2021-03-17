Owner of reported canine training facility in Orange County accused of animal cruelty

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The owner of a reported canine training facility in Orange County is facing a felony animal cruelty charge.
Orange County sheriff’s deputies say they seized a dozen dogs from 60-year-old Shawn Deehan’s property on Pannell Lane.
Investigators say the dogs were found in crates with no access to food or water. The animals also had urine burns to their skin. At least one dog was severely underweight and needed emergency veterinary treatment for injuries to its feet.
The sheriff’s office says more charges are pending.
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Press Release March 16, 2021
Felony Animal Cruelty Arrest
On March 8, 2021, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was notified regarding a possible case of animal cruelty involving a dog that was emaciated as well as having an untreated injury that exposed bone. An investigation resulted in a search warrant for the property and buildings owned by Shawn Michael Deehan, located in the 3000 block of Pannell Lane in Orange County. Deehan is the owner and operator of “Global Dynamic Security” as well as “The Perfect Dog” which is reported to be a canine training facility. The search warrant resulted in the seizure of twelve canines found to be in a building on the property. The canines were housed in crates that were littered with feces and urine that caused urine burns to the skin. The canines did not have access to food or water and at least one dog was severely underweight with untreated injures to all four feet which required emergency veterinary treatment.
Shawn Michael Deehan, age 60, was arrested on one felony count of animal cruelty, with additional charges pending. If anyone has any information concerning this case is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 and speak with Sgt. Angie Bonner.
