Gov. Northam to allow more people to attend graduations in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam says crowd sizes will be increased for graduations in Virginia.
The governor announced back on March 1 that some coronavirus restrictions will be lifted across the state.
Per the updated Executive Order, graduations - which would fall under social gatherings - are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.
“Graduation events held outdoors will be capped at 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity, whichever is less. Graduation events held indoors may have up to 500 people, or 30 percent of the venue capacity, whichever is less,” a press release from Northam’s office said.
Those who attend graduation must wear face masks and social distancing must be in place. Preliminary graduation guidelines can be found, here.
“I appreciate the work that our schools, students, and teachers have put in to get back into the classroom safely, and the efforts of public health officials and education leaders in developing guidelines for safe graduations and commencements this spring,” said Northam. “We are releasing this guidance early to allow schools to begin planning for this year’s events. While graduation and commencement ceremonies will still be different than they were in the past, this is a tremendous step forward for all of our schools, our graduates, and their families.”
Richmond Public Schools is currently planning for virtual commencement ceremonies and in-person diploma pick-up for each high school.
“Each in-person event will be in accordance with the Governor’s orders and with health and safety precautions in place,” said spokeswoman Danielle Pierce.
Henrico County Public Schools is already planning for outdoor, in-person graduation ceremonies and calls the Governor’s brief update “great news”.
“While we’re not yet ready to announce a location or details of those plans, our high school seniors and their families should expect full information in the coming weeks,” said HCPS spokesman Andy Jenks. “As always, we’ll closely follow the latest in state and local health guidance, which still might mean some new additions to the traditional in-person experience. But for now we want the Class of 2021 to be excited for all the ‘pomp and circumstance’ of a traditional in-person graduation ceremony outdoors.”
Spokesmen for Chesterfield and Hanover schools said they were awaiting the guidance before they moved forward with making graduation plans.
