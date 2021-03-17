Free virtual art classes for kids begin in April

AMHERST, Va. (WVIR) - Second Stage Amherst, a nonprofit art center, is offering free virtual art classes for children every Friday in April from 3p.m. to 3:45p.m.
“Art is for everyone. I love that anybody can just jump in and participate and especially in these kinds of projects,” art teacher Jennifer Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald will be teaching these free interactive art classes for children ranging in age from 5 to 11.
“You’re going to learn all these tricks and things that you can actually do. So it’s like a confidence booster for these kids, because they’re going to be holding this up saying, ‘look what I made in art class today.’ It’s so exciting to see that confidence that they get from learning how to do something new with art,” Fitzgerald said.
If you’re interested in enrolling your kids in these classes, you can send an email to secondstageamherst@gmail.com. If you have any questions, you can call Second Stage Amherst at 434-941-0997.
