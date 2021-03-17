CVS working to open up COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Phase 1b in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pharmacies like CVS say some people in Virginia Department of Health’s Phase 1b may be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the commonwealth, but not at one of their pharmacies.
This is because the CVS system can lag behind state guidelines.
However, CVS says it works with state and federal officials to set eligibility requirements, and is working with VDH to expand to all groups in Phase 1b.
An official with the health department says Virginia asked CVS to prioritize people on its wait list and those 65 and older, K-12 teachers and daycare and preschool workers.
