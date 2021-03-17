Crutchfield wins award for customer satisfaction

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Locally-based electronics retailer Crutchfield has received the Bizrate Insights Circle of Excellence Platinum Award for its work in 2020.
The award goes to retailers who provide exceptional experiences and outstanding customer support and is based on customer ratings.
Crutchfield has received this award for a record 21 consecutive years, as long as the award has been in existence.
“It’s all about our people. We have 750 employees, they are working in the contact center, they’re working at home, they’re working in our corporate headquarters doing a variety of different jobs, dealing with customers, doing accounting, merchandising, marketing, everything that it takes to keep us satisfying our customers,” Crutchfield Customer Experience Executive Kurt Goodwin said.
Crutchfield is celebrating 47 years in business in 2021, and is currently looking for people to join their award-winning team.
