Cloudy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An onshore flow is currently keeping clouds in place across the region. However, a few breaks in the cloud cover later today will help boost temperatures into the mid 50s and low 60s. A strong cold front to our west is slowly moving east. Rain associated with this system will arrive by Thursday morning. As the actual cold front gets closer later in the day, a line of storms will develop and advance across the area. Heavy rain, gusty wind and an isolated tornado is possible. Once the front is to our east, colder air will filter in by Friday. Any residual moisture could briefly change over to sleet and snow showers. Skies will clear this weekend as temperatures warm back into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !