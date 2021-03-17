Homeland Security head rejects GOP claims of border `crisis’

The number of migrants being stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border has been rising since last April, and the administration is still rapidly sending back most single adults and families under a public health order issued by Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the U.S. is now allowing teens and children to stay, at least temporarily, and they have been coming in ever larger numbers. Border agents have also been prevented from expelling families with young children from Texas’ Rio Grande Valley because of changes in Mexican policy.