BRHD opening new COVID-19 vaccination site in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) will soon be vaccinating folks in Phase 1a and 1b inside the former J.C. Penney in Fashion Square Mall.
“We’ve recognized the need to expand and grow as we anticipate a larger allocation of vaccine in the coming weeks and months,” BRHD COVID-19 Incident Commander Ryan McKay said.
The current vaccination clinic located in the parking lot of the former Kmart in Albemarle County is set to close Friday, March 19.
“Ninety-eight thousand vaccines have been administered in our health district. This includes both vaccines that were done by our hospital systems, done by the federal stockpile, and done by the health district,” BRHD Director Denise Bonds said.
BRHD expects to receive close to 12,000 vaccines next week, and plans to start using the J.C. Penney location off Rio Road on Tuesday, March 23.
“It provides us with about 100,000 square feet to space out, to operate, to bring people inside from the elements if they are occurring and gives us much more room in terms of distancing, providing ample space,” McKay said.
This comes as some health districts in the commonwealth expanded to Phase 1c this week. BRHD says it’s not ready to move to the next group just yet.
“I think it’s really important to remember that every health district has a different population base. So because we have two major medical centers, that resulted in our area having a considerable number of individuals who met the criteria for Phase 1a, and we’re still trying to finish off individuals in that group,” Bonds said. “I think it’s important to remember that in our geographic area, we are very heavily weighted towards 1a and 1b with our population.”
The Blue Ridge Health District will also be switching back to the VAMS system to schedule vaccination appointments through phone or email. VAMS appointments will go out beginning Thursday for the J.C. Penney location and localities.
