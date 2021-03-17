Another UVA Lawn room sign is stirring controversy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Last September, NBC29 reported on a sign at a University of Virginia Lawn room causing a stir. Now, there’s new sign drama causing concern among university officials.
The sign featured the UVA Rotunda with a white hood associated with the Ku Klux Klan draped over it, a “Grim Reaper” holding a scythe, and a police belt with a gun and badge and the initials “UPD.” Under the belt was a banner with the words “Burn It All Down.”
UVA Housing and Residence Life issued a letter threatening potential removal from UVA Grounds housing over the sign. The sign is now down, but the controversy is ratcheting up.
”Under the First Amendment, by which the university is bound as a public institution, the student’s expression here does not rise up to these narrow categories of unprotected speech,” Zachary Greenberg said.
Greenberg is a senior program officer at The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE). He says the university’s demand is violating free speech.
“The imagery on the student’s door is obviously very colorful and very imaginative, but again they’re merely symbols,” Greenberg said.
University of Virginia Spokesperson Brian Coy says the sign advocated physical violence. In a written statement to NBC29, Coy said in part “The phrase “Burn It All Down” directly encourages a violent act. The quote included on the sign suggests that ‘nonviolence’ is ineffective against UVA, which further encourages violence.”
“It is very clear that these symbols and pictures without more do not rise to a true threat, do not rise to incitement, and it is simply political expression meriting the highest level of protection under the First Amendment,” Greenberg said.
The university says it has been vigilant in its protection of free speech, and in the statement says removing the sign was necessary to protect community safety.
Greenberg would not comment on if their team would pursue legal action against the University of Virginia. He says his team will issue another response after hearing from UVA.
