Albemarle County to use $7.1M in pandemic reserve

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has received about $19 million in federal CARES Act funding since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the county is planning to utilize more than $7 million of that fund as part of its Pandemic Response, Recovery, and Reconstitution and Contingency Reserve.
From that reserve, $2 million will be allocated to expanding broadband accessibility. Over $1 million of the reserve will support human services, including nonprofits. Nearly $500,000 of the reserve will be used for COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts.
Over $10 million of CARES Act funding has already been used toward economic development projects like Business Lift Grants and Safe Spaces & Places, which helped business owners expand outdoor options to abide by restrictions and keep customers safe.
Other funding went toward emergency financial assistance to households through a partnership with Charlottesville and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, as well as broadband expansion and purchase of teleworking equipment like laptops and WiFi.
Kristy Shifflett, director of the county’s Project Management Office, says the funding used so far has been versatile and met several different needs.
“Fifty-thousand masks were distributed, 133 businesses received financial assistance, 94 children participated in the YMCA learning program,” Shifflett explained to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, March 17.
Albemarle County now has until the end of 2021 to use the remaining funding.
