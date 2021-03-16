Some health districts to begin Phase 1c vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginia health districts will be starting to vaccinate those eligible in Phase 1c this week.
The Virginia Department of Health said that all health districts will move into this phase in the coming weeks.
“The decision to move from one phase to the next is made in coordination with local and state health officials and is dependent upon a variety of factors. Before moving to 1c, local health departments must have made strong efforts to reach all those eligible in 1a and 1b populations, particularly communities that have been disproportionately impacted, such as communities of color,” VDH said.
Health districts also must consider that the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has decreased for those in Phases 1a and 1b.
“It is important that everyone who falls in one of the priority groups outlined in phases 1a-1c, including Virginians who are 65 and older, essential workers, and those 16-64 with underlying health conditions, get signed up on the state’s pre-registration list as soon as possible,” said Danny Avula, MD, MPH Virginia’s COVID Vaccine Coordinator. “In some communities, those on that pre-registration list will be contacted in days, not weeks, to schedule an appointment for your vaccine.”
Phase 1c includes additional essential workers, including those in energy, construction, food services and other fields. You can find a full breakdown of eligibility, HERE.
All health districts are expected to move into Phase 1c by mid-April. Then, anyone who is at least 16 years old or works in Virginia will be eligible in Phase 2, which is expected to begin May 1.
The Pittsylvania/Danville, Southside and Eastern Shore health districts said they will be moving into Phase 1c.
Anyone who wants to pre-register can do so online or by calling, 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
