Police: Shooting near Boise State campus was botched robbery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened near a Boise State University student housing complex.
In a statement released Tuesday, police said evidence suggests the victim was shot during a botched sidewalk robbery.
Officers responded to the call about shots fired around 11:30 Monday night.
They found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital and died.
Officers searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody.
Neither the victim nor the suspects were Boise State University students or staffers.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.