Milder Wednesday. Watching Thursday - Rain and Storm Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of fog tonight and a cloudy start to Wednesday. Clouds should give way to some sunshine as we move into the afternoon with temperatures milder in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain makes a quick return for Thursday, with widspread rain in the morning, giving way to periods of showers and perhaps some gusty thunderstorms during the afternoon. Currently, a slight risk for severe storms is highlighted across our portion of the state. The main treat with storms is some damaging wind gusts, however, an isolated tornado is risk does exist. Stay weather aware. Showers and chilly temperatures in the 40s for Friday. At this time, rain amounts for the late week, ranging from one to over two inches.