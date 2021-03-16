Milder Wednesday. Watching Thursday - Rain and Storm Threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of fog tonight and a cloudy start to Wednesday. Clouds should give way to some sunshine as we move into the afternoon with temperatures milder in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain makes a quick return for Thursday, with widspread rain in the morning, giving way to periods of showers and perhaps some gusty thunderstorms during the afternoon. Currently, a slight risk for severe storms is highlighted across our portion of the state. The main treat with storms is some damaging wind gusts, however, an isolated tornado is risk does exist. Stay weather aware. Showers and chilly temperatures in the 40s for Friday. At this time, rain amounts for the late week, ranging from one to over two inches.
This weekend is trending bright and dry. The Spring Equinox is Saturday. A chilly Saturday and then temperatures warming Sunday into next week.
Tonight: Cloudy, some areas of fog. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday: AM clouds, then partly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Rain likely. By afternoon, showers and possible storms. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows low 40s.
Friday: Showers, Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Welcome Spring! Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows low 30s.
Monday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs mid 60s.
