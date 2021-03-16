Major updates expected for Rt. 250 in Pantops area

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some major updates are expected for Route 250 in the Pantops area of Albemarle County in the coming years. Designs for new turn lanes, a pedestrian cross walk, and signals are just getting underway as the county secured the nearly $9 million needed to fund the project.
“The reason we selected this project was because the corridor was identified as a high accident location,” Albemarle County Chief of Planning Kevin McDermott said.
Albemarle County secured $8.8 million for its first project that would start by replacing the existing traffic lights with ones that blink with a yellow left turn signal to give drivers more flexibility and ease congestion.
“If you can separate the left turn, right turn, and through movement by having arrows - and they’re all on their own signal - then we can allow the left turns to happen while these other left turns are happening,” McDermott said.
The chief of planning says the new lights are also set to help with better traffic flow: “They change based on the traffic volume they’re seeing, so we’re hoping we’ll be able to get people through that a lot faster,” he said.
The money will also pay for a new pedestrian crosswalk.
“We’re going to have a median there, and that will allow people to cross in two stages so they don’t have to walk all across all 8-10 lanes,” McDermott said.
The first project is already underway with planners assessing the area, though the actual construction is still years away.
“It closes off that open left turn median there that’s continuous all the way through the corridor, and closes that up with a solid median that would have a few select breaks in it,” McDermott said.
The second project, which has yet to be approved, would be funded with a mix of county, state, and federal funding. The county would give $2 million as part of a more than $10 million project.
“Because of all the development we’re seeing going on in that corridor, because of the safety issues and the congestion problems, the county Board of Supervisors decided to put some local funding towards that project,” McDermott said.
If the second project gets approved, construction would begin sometime after 2025.
