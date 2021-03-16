Fork Union woman gets water well fixed free of charge

FORK UNION, Va. (WVIR) - Michael and Son Services was able to return running water to Barbara Hill’s house, free of charge as part of the company’s Helping Hands program.
The project, which also received help from VAMAC Plumbing, would’ve cost Hill thousands of dollars.
“When we notice we have a neighbor in need we’ll take out whatever stops we have to to get the job done,” Plumbing Service Manager Tommy Farrer said.
Hill says she is very appreciative for the free service and this takes away a huge financial burden.
