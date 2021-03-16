Food trucks able to park in a downtown Charlottesville lot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Woodard Properties is making space available for food trucks and vendors with the goal of welcoming people back to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.
The company owns parking lot at First Street and Water Street. Tanashia Washington with Woodard Properties says they just want to help businesses recover form the coronavirus pandemic.
”We know that some of our small businesses, they’re the ones that took a major hit from COVID, and so our goal is to get people out of their homes again and back into the community,” she said.
Woodard Properties says any food truck or vendor can reach out to reserve a space by emailing info@woodardproperties.com. The company is hoping to expand this to other vendors, too.
