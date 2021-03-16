Charlottesville’s Fridays After Five may return in May

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people are wondering what the future looks like for Fridays After Five, since it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Fridays are such an integral part of the downtown experience during the summer months and I know people have missed it, but we are still waiting for the signals from the government that it’s safe for us to gather in crowds that size,” Sprint Pavilion Genera Manager Kirby Hutto said.
Hutto says Fridays After Five will not be happening in April, but his team is working behind-the-scenes to bring live music back to the venue by May.
“We may do some small-scale, socially-distanced events before we’re able to open back up at 100% capacity. It won’t be Fridays After Five, but at least it would be an opportunity to see live music,” Hutto said. “We’re working through some ideas and I would like to think by May at least we will hopefully be rolling some things out at the Pavilion.”
