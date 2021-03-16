BRHD: Even if you don’t qualify yet, you should still pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) is urging you to pre-register now, whether you qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine or not.
“It doesn’t matter what age range you fall into, or what your employment might be, or what health conditions you might have. Anybody who’s interested in getting the vaccine at some point can go ahead right now and should go ahead right now and pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccine,” BRHD spokesperson Jason Elliott said.
Elliott says if you want a vaccine, you have to pre-register: “At this point it could be days, not weeks, that you have to wait to get a vaccine,” he said.
Even if you do not fall into the Virginia Department of Health’s Phase 1a or 1b category, Elliott says it’s still important to get your name into the system.
“Pre-registration is the first step to getting a vaccine for COVID-19. When you pre-register, we’ll ask for information like your name and how to get in touch with you, and we’ll ask for some additional information maybe about your employment or about your health, and things like that so when it’s time for your vaccine to come up we can reach out to you. At that point, we’ll reach out and help you schedule an appointment for your actual vaccination,” Elliott said.
Once that’s complete, you’ll hear from the health district when it’s time to make your appointment.
“If you only have a phone, we will reach out to you by phone. If you have email, we’ll reach out to you by email,” Elliott said.
If you need that peace of mind, you can double-check to make sure you’re still in the queue: “You can go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or you can call the Virginia COVID Information Center,” Elliott said.
If your employment or health status has changed since you pre-registered, BRHD encourages you to update that information.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.