BRHD: Even if you don’t qualify yet, you should still pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

“Pre-registration is the first step to getting a vaccine for COVID-19. When you pre-register, we’ll ask for information like your name and how to get in touch with you, and we’ll ask for some additional information maybe about your employment or about your health, and things like that so when it’s time for your vaccine to come up we can reach out to you. At that point, we’ll reach out and help you schedule an appointment for your actual vaccination,” Elliott said.