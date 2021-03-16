BRCC offering Google program to help jumpstart new careers

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Blue Ridge Community College is offering a Google IT certificates program that is geared to help folks get a starting point into a technology career.
The program also includes an employer consortium of over 130 companies committed to those who complete the certification for related entry-level roles.
“We need more technicians out there in the IT field. If anybody thinks they’re good at actually figuring things out and working with technology, this would be a great way to learn whether you can do that or not,” James Richerson, associate professor at Blue Ridge Community College, said.
The courses to receive the certificates is offered online and can be navigated at your own pace.
Richerson says these programs are aimed at anyone interested finding a starting point into a new career.
Google recently announced it has added three new certificates: User Experience (UX) Design, Project Management, and Data Analytics.
