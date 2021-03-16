Albemarle High School student collecting books to ship to Ghana

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle High School student’s Literacy Campaign for Ghana has gained so much support that she says she now has over 3,000 books.
“I love to read,” Abena Afriyie said. “I will sacrifice a good night’s sleep for reading.”
Afriyie is a junior at AHS. She says she has deep-rooted pride in being from Ghana.
“It’s a big part of my identity,” the student said. “I speak the language, eat the food,”
With help from community donations, she’s been collecting books since November, all aimed at helping expand education in Ghana.
“There are no libraries in elementary and middle schools,” Afriyie said. “High schools have libraries, but the books are old, outdated. It’s nothing like what we have here.”
Her mother, Patience Oteng was born and raised in Ghana. She says she is living proof that education is the key to a better life.
“Education, it’s the only way that I made it through,” Oteng said. “I was the first in my family to go to college, and it all started because of that love for reading.”
Books were so hard to locate that it often required walking for miles.
“I used to walk several miles just to make it to the city library,” Oteng said.
“I mean reading, I could go on and on about it, but it helps the comprehension, vocabulary. It broadens one’s mind,” Afriyie said.
Hardcover or paperback, books now fill Afriyie’s basement floor. She says none of this would be possible without everyone who has contributed.
“Big thank you to everyone who’s helped make this possible,” she said. “I mean so many bookstores, so many Key Club and English Honor Society members have made this possible, and I’m really, really grateful to all of them.”
Afriyie says the books should be shipped by the end of the month and will take around six weeks to make it to Ghana. If anyone would like to donate to the shipping costs, Afriyie and her family can be reached at Abenaafriyie000@gmail.com.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.