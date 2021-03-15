Devils Backbone brewing March Madness themed beer

NELSON, Va. (WVIR) - Devils Backbone in Nelson County is has re-launched it’s Pace Lager just in time for March Madness.
The brewery says they launched the beer for the first time after the 2019 season but now, they’ve ramped it up this year. Robert Rohla, the Operations Manager at Devils Backbone says it honors the style of play native to central Virginia.
“Right now it’s tournament time, we like to celebrate the slower pace of play, we make slower pace lagers,” Rohla said. “We believe slow paced, defense-based basketball wins games so that’s this type of beer, really easy drinking beautiful golden lager.”
The brewery says it’s a small release and is going fast.
