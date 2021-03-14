Spring forward with Sun, Changes Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mild and breezy Sunday with clouds ushering in overnight and into Monday.
Reminder, Sunday marks the return to Daylight Saving Time - “Spring Ahead” one hour, by early Sunday morning. This is also a great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.
A chillier start to next week. Late Monday into Tuesday, a brief wintry mix to rain possible early, over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Mainly some chilly rain elsewhere, but mainly in the morning hours. A break in the action on Wednesday with dry weather. More widespread rain likely by Thursday and into Friday.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs in the pleasant 60s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and chilling down to the 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mainly rain showers into Tuesday morning. Trending drier during the afternoon. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows around 40.
Friday: Morning rain showers. Gradual clearing, breezy. Highs low 50s. Lows 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
