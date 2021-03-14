Earlysville woman wins gold at 2021 European Indoor Championships

EARLYSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area woman is now wearing some hardware after the European Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Amy-Eloise Markovc, from Earlysville, won the gold medal for Great Britain in the women’s 3,000 meter race. She trains in Charlottesville with the Reebok Boston Track Club, which is comprised with world-caliber athletes.
Markovc says she’s proud to be able to represent central Virginia and wants to spread awareness of the world-caliber team located in Charlottesville.
“Really good high-level athletes anywhere from the 1500 [meter] to the marathon, really talented group of runners,” Markovc said. “We are training here in Charlottesville because it is a great place to live and train and that’s where our coaches envisioned us being successful.”
Markovc says she is now shifting her focus to qualifying for the Olympics this summer.
