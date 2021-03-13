Virginia baseball falls 12-4 in Game Two against No. 25 Notre Dame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team fell 12-4 against No. 25 Notre Dame in Game Two of their ACC series on Saturday at Disharoon Park.
The Fighting Irish clinch the series victory, after their 10-5 win in Game One.
UVA fell behind 3-0 on Saturday, but they scored three runs in the bottom of the 4th inning to tie the game.
Notre Dame answered with five runs in the 5th, including a 2-run home run from Brooks Coetzee.
Virginia freshman Kyle Teel hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 9th inning for his first career home run.
The Cavaliers were held to just six hits, and they used six pitchers on the mound.
Starting pitcher Griff McGarry struck out seven of the 18 batters he faced, and allowed three runs in 3.2 innings pitched.
UVA (7-7, 2-6 ACC) will try and avoid the sweep on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for one o’clock.
