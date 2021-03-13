Stray bullet almost hits sleeping child

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A stray bullet nearly struck a sleeping child during an incident the morning of March 13. It’s the latest in a string of reported shootings that have not resulted in injuries or deaths.
The Charlottesville Police Department says it responded to a call for shots fired at 7 a.m. on the 800 block of Hardy Drive, in the Westhaven neighborhood. CPD says a stray bullet entered a house, two blocks away from where the shot was fired, on Anderson Street.
The police department says it has responded to multiple calls for shots fired over the last week. Two separate incidents, on Prospect Avenue and Nassau Street, have prompted 911 calls. No one was injured in those incidents. More than a dozen shell casings have been recovered from both scenes.
Anyone with information is urged to call CPD at 434-970-3280.
CHARLOTTESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE -- 03/13/2021
At 7:00 a.m. on March 13, 2021, Charlottesville Police Officers responded to a disorder with shots fired in the 800 block of Hardy Drive. A randomly fired bullet traveled two blocks and struck a house in the 800 block of Anderson Street. The bullet narrowly missed a child asleep in their bed.
There have been multiple shots fired calls over the past few days in the City of Charlottesville. On March 8th, just after midnight, over a dozen shots were fired in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. No one was injured.
On March 12, 2021, Officers responded to the 900 block of Nassau Street for a report of 8-10 shots fired. A car of unknown make/model was heard leaving the area at a high rate of speed. No one was injured.
These cases remain under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.