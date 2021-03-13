No. 14 UVA women’s tennis sweeps VA Tech in first outdoor match

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team defeated Virginia Tech 7-0 on Saturday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.
The match was the Cavaliers’ first at their brand-new outdoor tennis facility.
“It was such a great day being out of this new facility,” says head coach Sara O’Leary. “I feel like the girls played with so much pride, being out here on these new courts that we’ve been looking forward to for so long. We have so many people to thank, the donors who are involved, the administration, the Boar’s Head. We’re just extremely grateful, and had a wonderful day being out here for our first match.”
Emma Navarro won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and the freshman improves to 10-0 on the season.
Virginia (9-2, 5-1 ACC) hosts Clemson and No. 13 Georgia Tech next Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
#14 Virginia 7, Virginia Tech Women’s Tennis 0
Singles competition
1. #80 Emma Navarro (VA) def. Tamara Barad Itzhaki (VT) 6-1, 6-3
2. #11 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. Nika Kozar (VT) 6-1, 6-2
3. #47 Rosie Johanson (VA) def. Nina Sorkin (VT) 6-1, 6-0
4. #91 Sofia Munera (VA) def. Sabina Richtrova (VT) 6-4, 6-1
5. Hibah Shaikh (VA) def. Katie Andreini (VT) 6-7 (7), 6-0, 1-0 (5)
6. #104 Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Shene Disbergen (VT) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Emma Navarro/Rosie Johanson (VA) def. Elizabet Danailova/Nika Kozar (VT) 6-2
2. Natasha Subhash/Sofia Munera (VA) def. Annie Clark/Nina Sorkin (VT) 6-1
3. Vivian Glozman/Amber O’Dell (VA) vs. Katie Andreini/Erika Cheng (VT) 3-3, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (3,1,2,4,6)
T-2:27 A-42
