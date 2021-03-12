Cooler, but Nice March Weekend

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
By Eric Pritchett | March 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 7:14 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice, but cooler weekend. Still above average for March. A cold front has pushed to our south and high pressure will build to our north for the weekend.

A chillier start to next week. Late Monday into Tuesday, a brief wintry mix to rain possible early, over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Mainly some chilly rain elsewhere, but mainly in the morning hours. A break in the action on Wednesday with dry weather. More widespread rain likely next Thursday.

Reminder, this weekend marks the return to Daylight Saving Time - “Spring Ahead” one hour, by early Sunday morning. This is also a great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Variable clouds, Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, nice, cooler. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.

Tuesday: A brief chance for a little snow, sleet and rain predawn. Trending drier during the day. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows around 40.

Friday: Gradual clearing, breezy. Highs low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.