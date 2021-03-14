Breezy and Mild Sunday, Changes Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Continued dry overnight with a slow drop in temperature. Some high levels clouds overhead will linger in Sunday. A gusty northwest wind of 20 to 30 mph Sunday afternoon. A mix of clouds and hazy breaks of sun. Trending cooler Sunday night into Monday.
A chillier start to next week. Late Monday into Tuesday, a brief wintry mix to rain possible early, over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Mainly some chilly rain elsewhere, but mainly in the morning hours. A break in the action on Wednesday with dry weather. More widespread rain likely by Thursday into Thursday morning. About an inch of rain is likely at this time.
Reminder, this weekend marks the return to Daylight Saving Time - “Spring Ahead” one hour, by early Sunday morning. This is also a great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and chilly overnight. Wind near calm.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs in the pleasant 60s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and chilling down to the 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Mainly rain showers into Tuesday morning. Trending drier during the afternoon. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Lows around 40.
Friday: Morning rain showers. Gradual clearing, breezy. Highs low 50s. Lows 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.