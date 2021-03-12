ULI looking for young women of color to apply to new program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday is the last day to apply to a career development program targeting young women of color.
Urban Land Institute (ULI) is launching a big networking program and scholarship through its Women’s Leadership Initiative. The opportunity is meant to help mentor young women and give them new experience to boost their resumes.
“Our members of ULI, what they do, it makes big things happen and I think women of color need to be in that room, that representation needs to be in that room,” Martin Horn Director of Marketing Hannah Mahaffey Stevens said.
To learn more or apply, visit Virginia.uli.org.
