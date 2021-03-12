Staunton City Schools to host teacher job fair

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every year, the valley hosts a regional teacher job fair at Harrisonburg High School, but this year it has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Staunton City Schools is now preparing to host its own district specific job fair.
“Staunton’s a great place to live and work. We have a lot to offer, it’s a small school system but I think we’re very innovative. We’re doing some wonderful things and we would love for folks to join us,” Staunton City Schools Chief HR Officer Jon Venn said.
Venn says the district is currently looking for a variety of positions, from elementary level all the way up to high school.
The job fair will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021. It will be in-person at Staunton High School, from 9 a.m. - Noon.
Registration for the event ends on Monday, March 15.
Participants are asked to submit an online application through the district’s website.
On the day of the job fair, interviews will be scheduled for every 30 minutes. Venn says job seekers are asked to arrive 30 minutes early for their time slot to allow time for a health screening.
To register, visit: https://stauntonva.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=740
Anticipated Openings for the 2021-22 School Year:
- Elementary Education K-5 Teachers
- Special Education Teachers
- Elementary Technology Teacher
- Elementary Music Teacher
- Elementary Art Teacher
- Science Teachers
- Mathematics Teachers
- CTE Teachers
- ELL Teacher
- History/Social Science Teachers
- School Psychologist
- School Counselors
- Principal/Assistant Principal-all levels
