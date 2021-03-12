Spanberger hosts town hall with VA vaccine distribution coordinator

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, March 11, exactly one year after the coronavirus was officially deemed a worldwide pandemic, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger hosted a telephone town hall.
Virginia Vaccine Distribution Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula joined Spanberger to take questions. The event focused on Virginia’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19, including making sure that as many people as possible get one of the three FDA approved vaccinations.
“The bottom line is they are all absolutely effective at preventing death and at mitigating hospitalization” said Spanberger. “And that is exactly what we want to do so that we can save lives, so that we can stop the transmission of this virus and get our lives into a post-COVID place.”
Spanberger and Avula took questions from constituents for a little more than an hour.
