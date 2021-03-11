Not As Warm, Friday. Few Spotty Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While still warm, just not as warm for Friday. A cold front will approach Friday, to trigger some showers, but not expecting much rain. Amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. The front will shift south of us for the weekend, as high pressure builds to our north. The weekend will be cooler, but dry with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. More seasonable for March.