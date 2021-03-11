Not As Warm, Friday. Few Spotty Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While still warm, just not as warm for Friday. A cold front will approach Friday, to trigger some showers, but not expecting much rain. Amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. The front will shift south of us for the weekend, as high pressure builds to our north. The weekend will be cooler, but dry with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. More seasonable for March.
Early next week, a better chance of rainfall will arrive with the next storm, and a chillier start to the week. Late Monday into Tuesday, a brief wintry mix to rain possible early, over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Mainly a chilly rain expected Tuesday. A break on Wednesday with dry weather. More rain likely next Thursday.
Reminder, this weekend marks the return to Daylight Saving Time - “Spring Ahead” one hour, by early Sunday morning. This is also a great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild and dry. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few spotty showers possible. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with any rain shower shifting south. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Rain. It may start out as some sleet/snow for the higher elevations and Blue Ridge Mountains. Mainly all rain. Highs lupper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows around 40.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs upper 50s.
