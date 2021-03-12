Molson Coors says cyberattack has halted operations

MOOREFIELD, Va. (WHSV) - The Molson Coors Beverage Company says a cyber attack has halted their brewing operations.
The company says the hack has taken its systems offline and has delayed production and shipments.
The beverage company has a branch in the Shenandoah Valley, off East Side Highway in Elkton.
The company says an investigation into the incident has been launched.
WHSV has reached out to Molson Coors, but has yet to hear back. We will bring you updates as they become available.
