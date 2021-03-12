Dog that was missing for 2 years undergoes surgery, thanks to NBC29 viewers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County dog is on the road to recovery after the community stepped up in a big way.
Emily Dansey’s dog, Camille, went missing two years ago, but was found and brought back home this past February. The pooch was in need of some massive surgeries after she suffered a broken leg and an enlarged heart while she was gone.
Dansey spoke to NBC29 on Monday, March 8 to ask the community for donations to help cover the cost of Camille’s surgeries.
Less than a week after the story aired, $5,800 was raised to pay for her operations.
“To see how many people in our community reached out to help her, most I don’t even know, and they reached out to help her. It’s amazing. I could never thank these people enough,” Dansey said.
Camille went in for surgery on Friday morning to fix her broken leg at the Virginia Veterinary Specialist. Dansey says Camille was in great spirits and is ready to begin her healing process.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.