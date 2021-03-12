Comeback comes up short; No. 1 UNC beats No. 8 UVA 16-13

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A furious second-half rally came up short, and the No. 8 Virginia men’s lacrosse team fell 16-13 against No. 1 North Carolina on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.
UVA was down 11-4 at halftime, but cut the deficit to two on a goal by Connor Shellenberger with 1:35 remaining.
A UNC defensive stop kept the ‘Hoos from getting any closer, and an empty-net goal with 0:10 remaining provided the final margin.
Payton Cormier scored three goals for Virginia, while Shellenberger had two goals and three assists.
Matt Moore had four points, with two goals and two assists.
Petey LaSalla won 21-of-31 faceoffs for the ‘Hoos.
UVA (5-2, 0-2 ACC) returns to action on March 20th against Robert Morris a Klöckner Stadium.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.