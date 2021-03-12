Cold Front with Very Little Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While still warm, just not as warm for Friday. A cold front will approach today with limited rain. Rainfall amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. Enough to dampen the ground. The front will shift south of us for the weekend, as high pressure builds to our north. The weekend will be cooler, but dry with highs in the upper 50s to low and mid 60s. More seasonable for March.