Cold Front with Very Little Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While still warm, just not as warm for Friday. A cold front will approach today with limited rain. Rainfall amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. Enough to dampen the ground. The front will shift south of us for the weekend, as high pressure builds to our north. The weekend will be cooler, but dry with highs in the upper 50s to low and mid 60s. More seasonable for March.
Early next week, a better chance of rainfall will arrive with the next storm, and a chillier start to the week. Late Monday into Tuesday, a brief wintry mix to rain possible early, over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Followed by mainly dry weather now for Tuesday and Wednesday. A better chance for soaking rainfall next Thursday.
Reminder, this weekend marks the return to Daylight Saving Time - “Spring Ahead” one hour, by early Sunday morning. This is also a great time to replace batteries in your home smoke detectors.
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few spotty showers and sprinkles possible. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with any rain shower shifting south. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65 degrees. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: An early mix of snow/sleet/rain possible. Then trending drier at this time for the day. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows around 45.
Thursday: Rain likely at this time. Highs upper 50s.
