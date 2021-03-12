Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins to retire after 15 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. Rosa Atkins, who has served as Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent since 2006, has announced she will retire effective May 31. She says she had postponed her decision due to the pandemic.
“I’m so honored to have served the students, families, staff, and community of Charlottesville,” she said in a press release sent out late Thursday night. “But I’m at a point where I want to spend less time as superintendent and more time as Nana.”
Her statement concluded: “While it’s bittersweet to leave Charlottesville City Schools, I know my colleagues and Board members will continue to provide great leadership.”
Atkins was the Virginia Association of School Superintendents’ 2011 Superintendent of the Year and was a national runner-up for the 2017 ASA Women in School Leadership Award.
Most recently, she presided over the district as it navigated virtual learning, and reopening, during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We thank Dr. Atkins for her calming presence, her bold work to promote equity, and above all, for her commitment to children,” said School Board Chair Lisa Larson-Torres. “We especially appreciate her staying on to give a steadying hand this past year during the pandemic. We are sorry to see her leave, but we support her and wish her all the best in the next chapter.”
Larson-Torres says Atkins’s made a huge impact on the entire Charlottesville community.
“Whether she pushed open the door or held the door open and allowed other people to come together, listening to other voices, that’s been her style and we were really lucky to have had her the last 15 years,” Larson-Torres said.
