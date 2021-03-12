ACPS principal keeps in touch with students during virtual learning with birthday cards

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The principal of Broadus Wood Elementary School in Albemarle County has been busy this school year writing and sending birthday cards to all of her students and staff.
Amy Morris says she was thinking of ways to stay connected to both students and employees while almost everyone was working remotely during the school year.
She thought a personalized birthday card would be a great way to keep that community feel with the students and the school.
“It was just one more way to kind of keep a common thread that students could talk to each other about getting a birthday card, but they could also get in touch with me in a way that they hadn’t before and it seemed to really mean a lot,” Morris said.
Morris says she has received many emails and handwritten notes from both students and parents thanking her and saying how much the cards were appreciated.
She says she will continue to send cards through the rest of the school year.
