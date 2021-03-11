VDH: Overhaul to state vaccine registration system in the works

Like others states, Virginia experienced problems with the scheduling feature in VAMS, so in late January VDH switched to PrepMod. This system worked for many uses, but its inability to create unique user links to schedule appointments led to confusion and frustration when users shared the links and ineligible people signed up for vaccinations only to be turned away or have their appointments canceled. PrepMod also lacks the bulk upload feature, making it difficult to leverage lists of names pulled from the state pre-registration system.