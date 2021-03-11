UVA tests emergency notification system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia tested its emergency notification system on UVA Grounds at 10:50 a.m. Thursday.
The university recently changed vendors for the system.
UVA usually performs a full test of the emergency notification system during the first weeks of the spring semester, however it decided to schedule this test for Thursday, March 11, to coincide with the change to the new vendor.
The alert system is said to now reaches a broader geographic area than before. The siren and message may also sound louder and last longer.
The notification system reaches the university community through email, text, Twitter, local digital screens, VOCERA Badge and App, online, as well as by siren and public address
UVA tests all components of its emergency notification system three times each year.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.