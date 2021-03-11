Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure off the southeast coast will provide another day above normal temperatures. Highs today are expected to be near 80...We are tracking a weak cold front that will bring a few showers to the region Friday. Conditions will improve this weekend. Although cooler, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Early next week there are signs of a cool down and a little sleet and freezing rain mixing with rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & comfy, Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 70...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain with a little sleet & freezing rain, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 50...Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, Rain, High: upper 50s...Low: around 50
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.