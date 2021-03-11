Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure off the southeast coast will provide another day above normal temperatures. Highs today are expected to be near 80...We are tracking a weak cold front that will bring a few showers to the region Friday. Conditions will improve this weekend. Although cooler, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Early next week there are signs of a cool down and a little sleet and freezing rain mixing with rain. Have a great and safe day !